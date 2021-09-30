RPC Frustrates Prosecution Against Informer Who Misinformed Police in Masaka Murders

In short
ACP Nkore has declined to testify as a prosecution witness against Vincent Muwonge alias Jude Bbaale, a crime preventer in Masaka town who is facing charges of giving false information to police in relation to the notorious machete-wielding gangs that terrorized Masaka in the recent past.
RPC Frustrates Prosecution Against Informer Who Misinformed Police in Masaka Murders30 Sep 2021, 17:39 Comments 130 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Crime Security Updates
ACP Paul Nkore Greater Masaka Regional Police Commander who declined to testify in trial of Masaka murder Suspects
In short
Tagged with: ACP Paul Nkore the Greater Masaka Regional Police Commander Court faces hostile witnesses Police Officer becomes Hostile Witness in Court Prosecution of Masaka Murder Suspects
Mentioned: greater masaka regional police commander
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.