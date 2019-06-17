In short
The Bill seeks to amend the Act to specifically clarify the roles of the Lord Mayor, his Deputy, the Minister and the Executive Director. It is also expected that the bill, as amended, will streamline and strengthen the governance of Kampala by naming the Kampala Minister as the Political Head of the City, after years of squabbles between the current leaders at city hall.
Rubaga Division Councilors Petition Parliament Over KCCA Act17 Jun 2019, 17:27 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.