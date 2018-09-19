Rubanda Approves Creation of 4 Town Councils

In short
They are Kashaasha, Ahabuhutu and Kacerere town councils in Bufundi Sub County and Ruhija town council in Ruhija Sub County.
Rubanda Approves Creation of 4 Town Councils19 Sep 2018, 06:44 Comments 191 Views Rubanda, Uganda Local government Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: town councils rubanda district district country road community service tourism market street resident occasion council
Mentioned: sub county woman councilor ruhija rubanda district lc kenneth jogo biryabarema hamurwa kashaasha rubanda district works secretary adrine tibenda nevalyline tusasibwe rukiga kacerere ahabuhutu
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.