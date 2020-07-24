Samuel Amanya
05:22

Rubanda District Chairman Accused of Defacing Opponents Posters

24 Jul 2020, 05:19 Comments 117 Views Politics Updates
Jogo handing over a Microphone to Musasizi at a function last year

In short
Biryabarema has already indicated that he would contest against Musasizi in the race to Parliament. However, the two leaders have to go through the National Resistance Movement-NRM party sieve to hook the ticket for the contest. Musasizi has represented the area in Parliament since 2011.

 

