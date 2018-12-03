Rubanda Halts Adult Literacy Program

In short
An employee attached to the Community Development Office at Rubanda district told URN on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal from his bosses that the FAL program has been halted due to lack of funds.
Rubanda Halts Adult Literacy Program3 Dec 2018, 07:23 Comments 109 Views Rubanda, Uganda Education Analysis
Teophil Sabiiti, the Rubanda District Community Development Officer Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.