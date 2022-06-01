Samuel Amanya
Rubanda Man Buried Alive in Stone Quarry

1 Jun 2022, 20:28 Comments 119 Views Rubanda, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Locals struggling to lift stones in search for the victim (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

Locals struggling to lift stones in search for the victim (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

Charles Bernad Buturooha and Wilson Mugisha, uncles to the deceased say that the victim had spent more than a year quarrying stones in the same quarry for survival. They now want authorities to suspend operations of the quarry since it is a threat to lives. They also say that despite such a tragedy, it is difficult for locals to quit stone quarrying because it is a viable source of livelihood.

 

