Rubanda Man Buried Alive in Stone Quarry

In short
Charles Bernad Buturooha and Wilson Mugisha, uncles to the deceased say that the victim had spent more than a year quarrying stones in the same quarry for survival. They now want authorities to suspend operations of the quarry since it is a threat to lives. They also say that despite such a tragedy, it is difficult for locals to quit stone quarrying because it is a viable source of livelihood.
Rubanda Man Buried Alive in Stone Quarry1 Jun 2022, 20:28 Comments 119 Views Rubanda, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
