Rubanda Man Shot Dead for Attempting to Hack Police Officers

In short

Moses Twakiire, an eye witness says that it all started when Gaudesia Bamwangiraki made an alarm around 9:00 AM about the disappearance of his cow. Shortly after reporting the matter at Bubaare police post, it was discovered that Barekye Bamwangiraki’s son had stolen the cow and sold it to Martin Ndyomugyenyi, a resident of Bubare trading centre.