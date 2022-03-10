Naboth Isaac Niwagaba
Rubanda Officials, Residents Protest NEMA's Order Stopping Construction of Factory in Wetland

10 Mar 2022
Atmether Processing Plant Construction site in Rubanda

In short
According to Rubanda district authorities, the land in question measures about two acres and belongs to Edith Rubereti, a resident of the same area who holds a freehold land title in her late husband’s name. Rubanda LC 5 Chairperson Stephen Ampeire Kasyaba, says that contested was never demarcated as a wetland, which explains their decision to allow the investor to construct there the processing plant.

 

