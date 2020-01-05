In short
Rubella, also known as German measles, is a contagious disease caused by a virus. Its symptoms include; fevers, sore throat and a rash that starts from the head and spreads to other parts of the body. It is estimated that the disease is the leading cause of deaf-blindness.
Rubella's Double Jeopardy; a Mothers Pain of Raising Deaf-Blind Children5 Jan 2020, 15:16 Comments 195 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Health Feature
Courtesy Photo- Sense International Uganda
A deafblind child interacts with a teacher. Rubella contributes to 80 percent of all cases of deafblindness in Uganda
Tagged with: Rubella Rubella and Deafblindness
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Sense International Uganda Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunization-UNEPI
