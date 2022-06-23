Rubirizi DHO, Health Inspector Arrested Over Embezzlement of Covid-19 Funds

In short
The two officials are accused of presenting false accountability and causing financial loss to the government of over 105 Million shillings. They were arrested on Thursday from the district headquarters in Ndekye Town Council.
Rubirizi District Heath Officer Dr Tibenda Sete and Jennifer Kyarimpa shortly after being arrested by the IGG's office
