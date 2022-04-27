Rubirizi Farmers Warned Against Harvesting Premature Vanilla Beans

In short
Herbert Musiimenta, the Principal Agricultural Inspector with the Ministry of Agriculture says farmers should keep records of when their vanilla was pollinated to avoid premature harvesting and poor post-harvest handling.
Rubirizi Farmers Warned Against Harvesting Premature Vanilla Beans27 Apr 2022, 15:13 Comments 149 Views Rubirizi, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Updates
Officials from Ministry of Agriculture and Rubirizi district Officials and Vanilla Farmers in a group photo after a meeting before heading to vanilla gardens
