Basaija Idd
10:52

Rubirizi RDC Closes School for Flouting Covid-19 SOPs

8 May 2021, 10:40 Comments 61 Views Kasese, Uganda Education Updates
Harriet Nakamya the Rubirizi RDC says she has summoned school head teachers to discuss adherence to SOPs

Harriet Nakamya the Rubirizi RDC says she has summoned school head teachers to discuss adherence to SOPs

In short
The school had opened to other classes including the nursery section contrary to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Education.

 

Tagged with: Maria Sedes Sapientie kindergarten Rubirizi RDC
Mentioned: Maria Sedes Sapientie kindergarten

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.