Rubirizi RDC Closes School for Flouting Covid-19 SOPs

The school had opened to other classes including the nursery section contrary to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Education.
Rubirizi RDC Closes School for Flouting Covid-19 SOPs8 May 2021
Harriet Nakamya the Rubirizi RDC says she has summoned school head teachers to discuss adherence to SOPs
