Rubirizi RDC Halts Revenue Collection in Open Markets

In short
Last month, Rubirizi District Council passed a new charge policy aimed at increasing on the local revenue. Traders selling Irish potatoes are supposed to 500 shillings for a basin and 300 shillings for a bunch of matooke.
Rubirizi RDC Halts Revenue Collection in Open Markets18 Jan 2020, 16:09 Comments 244 Views Politics Business and finance Local government Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: LOCAL REVENUE Tax
Mentioned: Harriet Nakamya Silvester Agubashongorera
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.