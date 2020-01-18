EDSON KINENE
Rubirizi RDC Halts Revenue Collection in Open Markets

18 Jan 2020
RDC Harriet Nakamya after halting taxes at Kyambura roadside stalls

RDC Harriet Nakamya after halting taxes at Kyambura roadside stalls

In short
Last month, Rubirizi District Council passed a new charge policy aimed at increasing on the local revenue. Traders selling Irish potatoes are supposed to 500 shillings for a basin and 300 shillings for a bunch of matooke.

 

