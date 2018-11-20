Rubona Town Council Hit By Power Outage

In short
The town council has not had power for two weeks due to a faulty transformer.
Rubona Town Council Hit By Power Outage20 Nov 2018, 15:28 Comments 117 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
Workers of Stabix Fuel Station waiting for electricty to be reconnnected. They say that they have lost over 21 million shillings in the past one week due to power outage Login to license this image from 1$.
