In short
The register comes as Uganda prepares to begin construction of infrastructure to have first oil out of the ground. The Infrastructure developments estimated at twenty billion dollars and expected create jobs.
Rubondo Unveils National Oil and gas Talents Register Top story1 Feb 2019, 16:14 Comments 119 Views Business and finance Analysis
Petroleum Authority Executive Director , Earnest Rubodo at the launch of the National oil and Gas Talents Register. Login to license this image from 1$.
