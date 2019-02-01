Michael Wambi
16:38

Rubondo Unveils National Oil and gas Talents Register Top story

1 Feb 2019, 16:14 Comments 119 Views Business and finance Analysis
Petroleum Authority Executive Director , Earnest Rubodo at the launch of the National oil and Gas Talents Register. Michael Wambi

In short
The register comes as Uganda prepares to begin construction of infrastructure to have first oil out of the ground. The Infrastructure developments estimated at twenty billion dollars and expected create jobs.

 

Tagged with: national oil and gas talents register oil jobs oil and gas jobs uganda ugandas crude oil hits 36000 barrels level
Mentioned: uganda petroleum institute kigumba uganda national petroleum authority patroluem authority of uganda ministry of energy and mineral development uganda the uganda national oil company unoc

