Rugby Africa Cancels 2020 Season Competitions

In short
The decision is an outcome of consultative online meetings held over the last two months, with federations and doctors concerning the health situation in a world paralyzed by COVID-19. Through the consultations, it emerged that the current bans on travel, public gatherings and sporting events across Africa mean it is unlikely competitions will start up again on the continent this year.
Rugby Africa Cancels 2020 Season Competitions2 Jun 2020, 13:16 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Misc Report
In short
Mentioned: Rugby Africa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.