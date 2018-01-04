Rugunda Coordinating Talks for Red Pepper Reopening

A copy of The Red Pepper. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda is coordinating informal cordial talks aimed at reopening the Red Pepper Publications Limited, Uganda Radio Network has learnt. The Red Pepper offices were closed on November 21, a day after the tabloid published a story indicating that President Yoweri Museveni was plotting to overthrow his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame.