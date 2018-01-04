Rugunda Coordinating Talks for Red Pepper Reopening

In short
Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda is coordinating informal cordial talks aimed at reopening the Red Pepper Publications Limited, Uganda Radio Network has learnt. The Red Pepper offices were closed on November 21, a day after the tabloid published a story indicating that President Yoweri Museveni was plotting to overthrow his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame.
Rugunda Coordinating Talks for Red Pepper Reopening4 Jan 2018, 16:14 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Media Report
In short
Tagged with: the red pepper closure media freedom in uganda
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.