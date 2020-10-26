In short
In his petition, Nuwagaba, says that he inspected the nomination papers of his opponent on October 22nd, 2020 at the Ntungamo Electoral Commission offices and found out that his rival completed his bachelors of law degree under the mature-age entry in 2019, a year after completing his Uganda Certificate of Education in 2018 from Entebbe secondary school.
Ruhaama FDC Candidate Petition EC Over Rivarl's Academic Papers26 Oct 2020, 06:58 Comments 163 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: forged academic papers
Mentioned: National Electoral Commission
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.