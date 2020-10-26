EDSON KINENE
Ruhaama FDC Candidate Petition EC Over Rivarl's Academic Papers

26 Oct 2020, 06:58 Comments 163 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
Isaac Nuwagaba the petitioner in blue cap with Ntungamo returning officer Robert Beine

In his petition, Nuwagaba, says that he inspected the nomination papers of his opponent on October 22nd, 2020 at the Ntungamo Electoral Commission offices and found out that his rival completed his bachelors of law degree under the mature-age entry in 2019, a year after completing his Uganda Certificate of Education in 2018 from Entebbe secondary school.

 

