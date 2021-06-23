EDSON KINENE
11:44

Ruhiira Town Council Residents Demand for Police Post

23 Jun 2021, 11:42 Comments 53 Views Isingiro, Uganda Crime Human rights Updates
Samson Kasasira Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson

Samson Kasasira Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson

In short
The nearest police posts are in Kabuyanda Town council which is 15Km, Nyakitunda Sub-County which is 25 Km and Mwizi Sub-county which is in Rwampara District and 20Km.

 

Tagged with: Residents demand Police station in the area
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.