Rukiga District Chairman, Woman MP Clash Over Water Project

In short
The funds were donated by the South Western Umbrella of Water and Sanitation to rehabilitate gravity flow schemes in Rukiga district. However, the area leaders are wondering why information about the project is scanty, and how the project can be implemented without their involvement.
Rukiga District Chairman, Woman MP Clash Over Water Project13 Nov 2018, 13:27 Comments 129 Views Rukiga, Uganda Politics Analysis
Hon.Caroline Kamusiime Muhwezi (in Yellow dress), the Rukiga District Woman Member of Parliament Login to license this image from 1$.
