Rukiga District NUP Coordinator Arrested

11 Mar 2021
Kyagulanyi campaign in Muhanga town council in December 2020 (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

Derrick Katebire Mugyesera, the NUP Party Secretary-General for Kigezi Region, says that the police under the command of Asaph Ampeire, the Officer-in-Charge of Criminal Investigations at Muhanga police station raided the home of Turyasingura and arrested him without giving any explanation.

 

