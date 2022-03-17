Rukiga Leaders Demand Autonomy Over UMFSNP Project

In short
Gastone Muhereza, the Kashambya sub-county LC V councillor who also doubles as district production and marketing secretary, says that it is embarrassing to find Kabale district is the one that determines the project budget.
Rukiga Leaders Demand Autonomy Over UMFSNP Project17 Mar 2022, 10:19 Comments 67 Views Rukiga, Western Region, Uganda Agriculture Education Updates
Fred Bwino Kyakulaga supervising a demonstration garden at Mparo mixed primary school katungu in Mparo town council Rukiga district
In short
Tagged with: UMFSNP project
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.