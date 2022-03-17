Samuel Amanya
10:32

Rukiga Leaders Demand Autonomy Over UMFSNP Project

17 Mar 2022, 10:19 Comments 67 Views Rukiga, Western Region, Uganda Agriculture Education Updates
Fred Bwino Kyakulaga supervising a demonstration garden at Mparo mixed primary school katungu in Mparo town council Rukiga district

Fred Bwino Kyakulaga supervising a demonstration garden at Mparo mixed primary school katungu in Mparo town council Rukiga district

In short
Gastone Muhereza, the Kashambya sub-county LC V councillor who also doubles as district production and marketing secretary, says that it is embarrassing to find Kabale district is the one that determines the project budget.

 

Tagged with: UMFSNP project

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.