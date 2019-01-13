Samuel Amanya
12:49

Rukingiri Traders, Authorities Row over Dues

13 Jan 2019, 12:49 Comments 159 Views Rukungiri, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
Copy of the petition Samuel Amanya

Copy of the petition Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Southern Division Authorities have increased annual dues to 100 percent. However, the traders under their Umbrella Marumba Traders Association have opposed the increment and have accused the authorities for not consulting them.

 

Tagged with: traders increased dues rukungiri municipality

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.