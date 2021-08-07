Rukoki HC Struggling To Offer Services A month After Fire Gutted the Facility

In short
The health centre in charge Dr. Kathembo Joyfred Kayiri, says that they opted to utilize the staff house as a maternity ward after the improvised delivery tent was blown away by heavy winds.
Rukoki HC Struggling To Offer Services A month After Fire Gutted the Facility7 Aug 2021, 16:46 Comments 118 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Rukoki HCIV Rukoki health centre IV struggling
Mentioned: Rukoki HCIV
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.