Basaija Idd
16:56

Rukoki HC Struggling To Offer Services A month After Fire Gutted the Facility

7 Aug 2021, 16:46 Comments 118 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Updates
Rukoki HCIV currently has one delivery and post delivery bed

Rukoki HCIV currently has one delivery and post delivery bed

In short
The health centre in charge Dr. Kathembo Joyfred Kayiri, says that they opted to utilize the staff house as a maternity ward after the improvised delivery tent was blown away by heavy winds.

 

Tagged with: Rukoki HCIV Rukoki health centre IV struggling
Mentioned: Rukoki HCIV

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.