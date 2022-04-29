Samuel Amanya
13:09

Rukungiri Businessman Found Dead; his Favourite Witchdoctor Arrested

29 Apr 2022, 13:05 Comments 140 Views Rukungiri, Western Region, Uganda Crime Updates

In short
Buseni Kakuru, a son of Mutabazi says says that police led by Inspector of Police (IP) Elias Muhairwe responded to their reporting arrested and arrested Mugisha to help in investigations, and were shocked when Mugisha last night led them and the police to Rweshama swamp where they discovered Mutabazi’s body.

 

