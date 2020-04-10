Rukungiri Farmers Battle Black Coffee Disease

In short
Adrine Twakiire, a farmer from Buhunga Sub County says that her two acres of coffee plantations were growing perfectly last year until they were invaded by a pest she could not identify.
Rukungiri Farmers Battle Black Coffee Disease10 Apr 2020, 16:02 Comments 60 Views Agriculture Updates
Gideon Havy, a farmer from Bwambara sub county showing one of his affected coffee plant (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
In short
Tagged with: coffee
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.