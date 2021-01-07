Kabanza Ronald
22:55

Rukungiri, Kalangala Districts Receive Voting Materials

7 Jan 2021, 22:50 Comments 160 Views Rukungiri, Western Region, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Editorial
voting boxes at Rukungiri district EC offices photo by Ronald Kabanza.

voting boxes at Rukungiri district EC offices photo by Ronald Kabanza.

In short
Godfrey Katuguka who represented the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party he is concerned about the security of the materials saying that instead of keeping them at the electoral commission offices they would have kept them at the police until polling dates.

 

Tagged with: Rukungiri district receives voting materials.
Mentioned: Abas Namara voting materials.

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.