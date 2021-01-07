Rukungiri, Kalangala Districts Receive Voting Materials

In short
Godfrey Katuguka who represented the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party he is concerned about the security of the materials saying that instead of keeping them at the electoral commission offices they would have kept them at the police until polling dates.
Rukungiri, Kalangala Districts Receive Voting Materials7 Jan 2021, 22:50 Comments 160 Views Rukungiri, Western Region, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Editorial
In short
Tagged with: Rukungiri district receives voting materials.
Mentioned: Abas Namara voting materials.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.