Samuel Amanya
07:07

Rukungiri Man Killed on Suspicion of for Stealing Student Clothes

3 Dec 2019, 07:07 Comments 20 Views Education Crime Updates

In short
The angry students descended on 23-year-old Crescent Ahereza, a resident of Rwamunyinya village in Masya parish Nyakagyeme Sub County in Rukungiri district when they caught him red handed stealing clothes in the male student’s hostel on Sunday night.

 

Mentioned: Cresent Ahereza Elly Maate Kenneth Niwenyesiga Makerere College of Business Ronald Natuhweera Rukungiri police station

