Rukungiri Man Killed on Suspicion of for Stealing Student Clothes

In short
The angry students descended on 23-year-old Crescent Ahereza, a resident of Rwamunyinya village in Masya parish Nyakagyeme Sub County in Rukungiri district when they caught him red handed stealing clothes in the male student’s hostel on Sunday night.
Rukungiri Man Killed on Suspicion of for Stealing Student Clothes3 Dec 2019, 07:07 Comments 20 Views Education Crime Updates
In short
Mentioned: Cresent Ahereza Elly Maate Kenneth Niwenyesiga Makerere College of Business Ronald Natuhweera Rukungiri police station
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.