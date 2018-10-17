Moses Asiimwe
Parents Struggle to Return Daughter's Remains from Oman

17 Oct 2018 Rukungiri, Uganda

In short
Mugume wants the Gender, Labor and Social Development Ministry to intervene and help him to recover the remains of his daughter for a decent burial.

 

