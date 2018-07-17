Pastor Sentenced to 7-years For Defilement

In short
Prosecution led by the Rukungiri District Resident State Attorney, Richard Muhereza told court that Twebaze defiled his victim a senior one student of Grace High School Kisiizi in Kisiizi Upper trading Center in Nyarushanje Sub County on December 17th 2016.
Pastor Sentenced to 7-years For Defilement17 Jul 2018, 20:48 Comments 101 Views Rukungiri, Uganda Court Breaking news
