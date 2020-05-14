Kabanza Ronald
08:17

Rukungiri Police Impound Four Truck Loads of Timber

14 May 2020, 08:09 Comments 58 Views Rukungiri, Western Region, Uganda Environment Editorial
some of impounded timbers being loaded. photo by Ronald Kabanza.2

In short
According to Kaguta, his spies informed him on Tuesday evening about the arrival of a truck full of timber and he immediately informed police to intervene leading to the impounding of the truck and arrest of suspects he didn’t disclose.

 

