In short

According to Odoi, Rukutuna polled 25310 votes (46.27 %) beating his closest rival, Naome Kabasharira who garnered 25290 votes (46.23%). Bob Nahabwe came third with 2270 votes followed by Nicholas Niwahereza with 1229 votes, Norman Beigana Kashereka 350 votes and Elia Bwagara Mwesigwa 256 votes.