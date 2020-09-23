EDSON KINENE
18:41

Rukutuna Wins Controversial Rushenyi NRM Primaries Top story

23 Sep 2020, 18:33 Comments 191 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Election Politics Updates
Declaration Form Courtsey PHOTO

Declaration Form Courtsey PHOTO

In short
According to Odoi, Rukutuna polled 25310 votes (46.27 %) beating his closest rival, Naome Kabasharira who garnered 25290 votes (46.23%). Bob Nahabwe came third with 2270 votes followed by Nicholas Niwahereza with 1229 votes, Norman Beigana Kashereka 350 votes and Elia Bwagara Mwesigwa 256 votes.

 

Tagged with: Ntungamo NRM Party Primaries Rushneyi County NRM elections
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement (NRM)

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.