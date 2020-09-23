In short
According to Odoi, Rukutuna polled 25310 votes (46.27 %) beating his closest rival, Naome Kabasharira who garnered 25290 votes (46.23%). Bob Nahabwe came third with 2270 votes followed by Nicholas Niwahereza with 1229 votes, Norman Beigana Kashereka 350 votes and Elia Bwagara Mwesigwa 256 votes.
Rukutuna Wins Controversial Rushenyi NRM Primaries Top story23 Sep 2020, 18:33 Comments 191 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Election Politics Updates
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement (NRM)
