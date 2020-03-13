Alex Otto
Rules Committee Fails to Find Evidence to Pin MP Zaake

13 Mar 2020
In short
The Committee on Rules Privileges and Disicipline has recommended for the cautioning of Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake for his actions in harassing Professor Barnabas Nawangwe.

 

