Rules Committee Finds MP Zaake Guilty of Indiscipline Top story

10 Mar 2022, 19:46 Comments 245 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Abdu Katuntu, the Chairperson of the Rules, Privileges and Discipline Committee of parliament.

In short
In its report, the committee confirms that Zaake made statements on his social media accounts of Facebook and Twitter and that the statements brought parliament into disrepute. The committee also says that Zaake was in breach of the rule on public trust and confidence under the Code of Conduct of MPs.

 

