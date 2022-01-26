Samuel Amanya
Running Water Victims: Rwandan Nationals Buried on Public Land

26 Jan 2022, 07:21 Comments 103 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Environment Updates
Part of havoc that waters caused

Captain Peter Mugisha, the Kisoro Resident District Commissioner, says that they buried the Rwandan nationals on public land in Nyarusiza sub-county on Tuesday evening with the consent of their relatives in both Uganda and Rwanda due to lack of resources to transport their remains back home.

 

