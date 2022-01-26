Running Water Victims: Rwandan Nationals Buried on Public Land

In short
Captain Peter Mugisha, the Kisoro Resident District Commissioner, says that they buried the Rwandan nationals on public land in Nyarusiza sub-county on Tuesday evening with the consent of their relatives in both Uganda and Rwanda due to lack of resources to transport their remains back home.
Running Water Victims: Rwandan Nationals Buried on Public Land26 Jan 2022, 07:21 Comments 103 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Environment Updates
In short
