Rural Electricity Workers Cry Out Over Late Pay

In short
The assistant foreman Musa Mawejje says that now, having finished the second phase of their work, their bosses have escaped and left them with no pay, nor food to eat, adding that their landlord is chasing them out of his house for failure to meet rent expenses for this month.
Rural Electricity Workers Cry Out Over Late Pay22 Sep 2020, 16:09 Comments 165 Views Human rights Business and finance Northern Updates
