Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng responding to journalist's questions on Zaake and Bobi Wine health as well as abroad referral procedures Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

At Lubaga, she said, Zaake had been seen by a family physician, a hospital physician, an intern doctor and a general surgeon. To save the highly prized reputation of Ugandan doctors, she said they could not let Zaake move abroad without credible medical examination.