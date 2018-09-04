In short
At Lubaga, she said, Zaake had been seen by a family physician, a hospital physician, an intern doctor and a general surgeon. To save the highly prized reputation of Ugandan doctors, she said they could not let Zaake move abroad without credible medical examination.
Ruth Aceng: Zaake, Bobi Wine Didn't Need to Travel Abroad for Treatment4 Sep 2018, 21:52 Comments 72 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng responding to journalist's questions on Zaake and Bobi Wine health as well as abroad referral procedures Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.