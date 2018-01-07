In short
Ruth Nkoyoyo, the widow of Archbishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo, has asked mourners not to feel sad but celebrate the life of the departed prelate. We have come to celebrate the life of my friend. He has gone to be with his God whom he served and loved very much, Ruth told mourners.
Ruth Nkoyoyo: Celebrate My Friend, Don't Mourn Him
Archbishop Nkoyoyo and wife Ruth at St Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe in June last year. Login to license this image from 1$.
