Nebert Rugadya
18:25

Ruto Promises Odinga, Kenyatta Dignity in Retirement Top story

5 Sep 2022, 18:22 Comments 357 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates
Ruto, Gachagua and their wives after being confirmed to the presidency by Court

Ruto, Gachagua and their wives after being confirmed to the presidency by Court

In short
After confirmation as president-elect by court early today, Ruto says he would extend a hand of peace to his political opponents, but warned that during his tenure, any Kenyan who breaks the law in any way will be brought to book.

 

Tagged with: 2022 Kenya election

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.