Ruto Urges Museveni to Take Lead in the Unification of EAC

9 Oct 2022, 16:27 Comments 416 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Report
President Yoweri Museveni with his counterpart from Kenya, William Ruto.

In his speech, Ruto said that the time has come for East Africa to transform its borders into bridges that would improve the lives of more than 300 million people. He said the region has a lot of respect for Museveni, which he should leverage to push for a united East Africa and later Africa.

 

