Ruto Urges Museveni to Take Lead in the Unification of EAC

In short
In his speech, Ruto said that the time has come for East Africa to transform its borders into bridges that would improve the lives of more than 300 million people. He said the region has a lot of respect for Museveni, which he should leverage to push for a united East Africa and later Africa.
Ruto Urges Museveni to Take Lead in the Unification of EAC9 Oct 2022, 16:27 Comments 416 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.