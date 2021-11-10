Rutshuru Attack: 960 DRC Nationals Still Camping in Kisoro

In short
There was heavy fighting in the villages of Chanzu and Runyoni in Rutshuru, about 25 kilometres from the border with Uganda forcing thousands of Congolese nationals in the affected area to flee into Uganda through Bunagana and other porous borders in Kisoro district.
Rutshuru Attack: 960 DRC Nationals Still Camping in Kisoro10 Nov 2021, 18:43 Comments 151 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Updates
