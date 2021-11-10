Samuel Amanya
Rutshuru Attack: 960 DRC Nationals Still Camping in Kisoro

10 Nov 2021, 18:43 Comments 151 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Updates
Some of the refugees at Bunagana border heading back home

Some of the refugees at Bunagana border heading back home

There was heavy fighting in the villages of Chanzu and Runyoni in Rutshuru, about 25 kilometres from the border with Uganda forcing thousands of Congolese nationals in the affected area to flee into Uganda through Bunagana and other porous borders in Kisoro district.

 

