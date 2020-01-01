Ruwenzori Diocese Bishop Rallies Christians on Tree Planting

In short
Delivering his New Year message on Wednesday at St. John’s Cathedral in fort portal, Bishop Kisembo encouraged the communities especially those in the mountainous areas to plant trees and conserve wetlands.
Ruwenzori Diocese Bishop Rallies Christians on Tree Planting1 Jan 2020, 15:42 Comments 161 Views Kabarole, Uganda Religion Environment Misc Updates
