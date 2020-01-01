Basaija Idd
Ruwenzori Diocese Bishop Rallies Christians on Tree Planting

1 Jan 2020 Kabarole, Uganda
Bishop Kisembo having a moment with children shortry after New year's Day prayers

Delivering his New Year message on Wednesday at St. John’s Cathedral in fort portal, Bishop Kisembo encouraged the communities especially those in the mountainous areas to plant trees and conserve wetlands.

 

