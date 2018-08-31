Ruwenzori Diocese Celebrates 81 Years of East African Revival

In short
According to the Bishop of the diocese, Reuben Kisembo, this was the time when Christians in East Africa and Ruwenzori inclusive started to openly accept Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior.
Ruwenzori Diocese Celebrates 81 Years of East African Revival31 Aug 2018, 16:21 Comments 173 Views Kabarole, Uganda Religion Report
Christians at St John's Cathedral in Fort Portal celebrating 81 years of East African revival in the diocese. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.