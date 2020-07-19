Christopher Tusiime
Ruwenzori Diocese Launches Runyoro-Rutooro Zoom Service

19 Jul 2020, 21:23 Comments 63 Views Kabarole, Uganda Religion Report
Congregants during the service

In short
Churches across the country have been closed since March 18, when President Yoweri Museveni banned congregational prayers and all forms of social gatherings to contain the spread of COVID-19. According to Bishop Kisembo, the service will be held every Sunday from 3-5 pm and will continue even after the ban on gatherings is lifted.

 

