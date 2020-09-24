Christopher Tusiime
00:03

Ruwenzori Diocese Sets Church Service Duration to One Hour

24 Sep 2020, 23:51 Comments 44 Views Religion Health Updates
Bishop Reuben Kisembo

Bishop Reuben Kisembo

In short
According to statement dated September 24, the administration of the diocese has held a meeting and authorized church leaders to conduct as many services as possible and this will depend on the number of congregants and the church size.

 

Mentioned: Charles Chrissy Ndoleriire Diocesan Secretary Holy Communion Reuben Kisembo Ruwenzori Diocese Sunday Schools

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.