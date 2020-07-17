Christopher Tusiime
Ruwenzori Diocese to Adopt Runyoro-Rutooro Zoom Service

17 Jul 2020, 17:27 Comments 166 Views Kabarole, Uganda Religion Report
Bishop Reuben Kisembo

Addressing the press on Friday, the Bishop Ruwenzori Diocese, Reuben Kisembo, said that the idea of the Zoom service originated from the Kampala Chaplaincy of Ruwenzori Diocese following COVID-19 outbreak and closure of churches.

 

Mentioned: All Saints Cathedral Bishop of Ruwenzori Diocese Christians of Ruwenzori Kampala Chaplaincy of Ruwenzori Diocese Runyoro-Rutooro Runyoro-Rutooro Global Zoom service

