Basaija Idd
22:32

Ruwenzori West Diocese: Archbishop Kaziimba Calls for Calm

9 Jul 2022, 22:31 Comments 70 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Religion Updates
Archbishop Kazimba at the bishop's house of the proposed diocese

In short
Dr Kaziimba told Christians in Bundibugyo district that he has no authority as a person to grant a diocese. He was responding to demands from local and cultural leaders who tasked him to pronounce himself on the creation of the proposed diocese.

 

