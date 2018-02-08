Michael Wambi
10:33

RVR Fights To Retain Railway Operations In Uganda

8 Feb 2018, 21:00 Comments 351 Views Business and finance Analysis
Former Works Minister, John Byabagambi flaging off a BE locomotive engine at Uganda Railways platform in Kampala. RVR had claimed to have bought brand new engines but it turned out that they were not new. Michael Wambi

Former Works Minister, John Byabagambi flaging off a BE locomotive engine at Uganda Railways platform in Kampala. RVR had claimed to have bought brand new engines but it turned out that they were not new. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Rift Valley Railways Uganda RVRU is threatening to sue Uganda Railways Corporation over the railway line and wagon ferry operations in the country.

 

Tagged with: uganda railways corporation finally takes over from rift valley railways rift valley railways uganda railway corporation
Mentioned: rift valley raliways uganda rvru rift valley railways - uganda railways takes over rift valley uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.