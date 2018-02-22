In short
Former Works, Transport and Communications Minister, John Nasasira, and Professor Peter Kasenene, the state minister for privatization negotiated the deal alongside other members of the joint concession steering committee.
RVR: Why Uganda, Kenya Shouldn't Have Signed Concession22 Feb 2018, 10:54 Comments 258 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Analysis
Railway wagon abandoned at Gulu Railway station. Uganda Railways Corporation says RVR ran down most of such assets conceeded to it in 2006 Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.