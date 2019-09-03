Joan Akello
11:26

Rwakajara Moots Fresh Plans For Enacting Minimum Wage Bill

3 Sep 2019, 11:26 Comments 102 Views Human rights Parliament Misc Updates
Legislators representing Workers Margaret Rwabushaija and Arinaitwe Rwakajara addressing journalists.

Legislators representing Workers Margaret Rwabushaija and Arinaitwe Rwakajara addressing journalists.

In short
Rwakajara castigates the Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Janat Mukwaya for misguiding the President.

 

Tagged with: 1957 minimum wage advisory board act Minimum Wages Bill museveni rejects minimum wage bill

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.